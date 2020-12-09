on Police Make Arrest Over Serious Incident At Auckland Bar

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious incident at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This afternoon, Auckland City Police arrested a 25-year-old man without incident.

The man will be facing a number of firearms-related charges and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

