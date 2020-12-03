Comments Off on Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Officer’s Evidence In Court

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the IPCA report into an officer giving evidence in Court in defence of his brother.

At this stage, our criminal and employment investigations have not yet been completed.

Therefore it would be inappropriate for Police to comment further at this stage until these matters have been completed.

Attributed to Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url