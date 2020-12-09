Parliament: Oral Questions – 9 December 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: What progress has been made towards reducing the number of district health boards,and which district health boards will be cut?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he received about questions to him about reports he has received about the state of the New Zealand economy?
- BROOKE VAN VELDEN to the Minister of Police: What advice, if any, has she requested on the decision by police not to pursue extradition proceedings against South Korean diplomat Hongkon Kim in relation to alleged sexual assault offences?
- SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Housing: What progress has been made on the Government’s public housing build programme?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Finance: Do any of the options being considered by the Government to resolve the land dispute at Ihumātao involve the expenditure of taxpayer funds?
- Dr TRACEY McLELLAN to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: What action has the Government taken to enhance contact tracing as part of the Government’s elimination response to COVID-19?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Does she agree with the Salvation Army’s social housing director that housing will continue to get worse for at least the next 12 to 18 months and that the social housing waiting list will grow longer still?
- Hon JULIE ANNE GENTER to the Minister of Finance: What advice, if any, has he received from the Treasury about the economic impact of home ownership hitting an almost 70-year low and rents rising faster than incomes in Auckland and Wellington?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Police: Does she stand by her statement, “we need to support our officers so we can continue to support our communities”; if so, is she confident police have all the tools necessary to stop increasing gang violence?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent reports has she seen on fruit pickers this summer?
- SIMON COURT to the Minister for the Environment: What advice has he received on when the aluminium dross and ouvea premix will be removed from its current storage in Mataura?
- IBRAHIM OMER to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What progress has he made on protecting security guards’ terms and conditions?
