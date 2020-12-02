Parliament: Oral Questions – 2 December 2020
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she consider a $195,000 increase in the price of the median house since October 2017 a sign of a Government that is “absolutely committed to resolving the housing crisisand taking a multitude of steps and levers to make that happen”, as she stated in her speech in the 2017 Address in Reply debate?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm that during this term of Government there will be no other changes to tax beyond the new 39 percent personal income tax rate?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA’A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What action is the Government taking to reduce fossil fuel use by large industrial users?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Why has the report of the COVID-19 Surveillance and Testing Strategy Group not been considered by Cabinet yet, and what is his best estimate for when the report will be made public?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What steps is the Government taking to ensure that school students are able to learn in warm, dry, and modern classrooms?
- STUART SMITH to the Minister of Climate Change: Will New Zealand fulfil all of its obligations under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and achieve its 2030 target to reduce emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels?
- SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Transport: What progress has been made on the Auckland Transport Alignment Project?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister of Housing: How many motels, if any, has the Government purchased or leased in the past three years for public housing purposes, and how much does the Government currently spend per day on motel accommodation for people in housing need?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies?
- NAISI CHEN to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: What is the Government doing to protect New Zealanders from unaffordable loans?
- JAN LOGIE to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Will the advice he is seeking “to ensure that the Covid Leave Support Scheme is meeting its objectives” include whether the leave support scheme should be extended and expanded before the summer holiday period?
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url