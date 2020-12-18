on Operation Grad: Arrest Following Threat To University Of Otago Graduation Ceremonies

Attributed to Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham:

Police has now made an arrest in relation to the recent threat targeted at the University of Otago graduation ceremonies.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with threatening harm to people or property.

She is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

We know this result will provide a sense of relief to both the University of Otago and our wider Dunedin community.

I would like to acknowledge Vice Chancellor Harlene Hayne, her team, and the University community for the resilience they have shown during an incredibly trying time.

I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of both the investigation team, and the members of our staff who have been working in the community providing reassurance.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police is not able to comment any further.

