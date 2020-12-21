New World Workers To Strike On Christmas

Press Release – FIRST Union

FIRST Union members at Fresh Collective have voted to take strike action through the Christmas rush. Fresh Collective is a boutique brand of New World supermarkets in Auckland’s affluent Mt Albert.

The first strike is planned for 1pm – 2pm today and workers will be holding a picket line outside the store, on New North Rd at that time.

FIRST Union spokesperson Tali Williams said “These workers, have had a harder 2020 than most people, they risked their own health by working through the pandemic making sure their community had food supplies. Their employer should value their work as much as the Fresh Collective customers do, or at least as much as their competitor supermarkets value their workers.”

“A worker up the road at Pak ‘n’ Save gets $21.15 per hour and its the same down road at Countdown but here and New World, Fresh Collective where customers pay premium prices, for premium service, workers have been offered just 10 cents above the minimum wage for next year. It’s really not on.”

Ms Williams said “This employer needs to value their workers as much as their community does.”

