Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can now name the two people killed in a crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road on 25 December.

They were Rebecca McAlees, 24, and Terry Charleston, 34, from Whitford, Auckland.

Our thoughts are with their families and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

