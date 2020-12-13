Missing Man – Papatoetoe

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing Papatoetoe man Naveen Kishore.

Naveen, 42, was last seen in Papatoetoe yesterday.

He is described as being around 180cm tall and of solid build.

He was last seen wearing a white top with black spots and black pants.

Naveen may be in the South Auckland or Hamilton area, and may be driving a silver or grey Honda Accord saloon.

There are concerns for Naveen’s safety and wellbeing.

If you have seen him or know where he might be please call Police on 105, quoting file number 201212/1968.

