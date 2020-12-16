on Man Charged After Aggravated Robbery Of Jewellery Store In Westgate

Comments Off on Man Charged After Aggravated Robbery Of Jewellery Store In Westgate

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Ryan Bunting, Waitemata CIB:

Waitemata Police have arrested and charged a man following an aggravated robbery incident where a significant amount of jewellery was stolen in Westgate.

On Monday 7th December, two men with their faces covered entered the store inside NorthWest mall allegedly armed with hammers.

Several cabinet displays were smashed and jewellery worth tens of thousands of dollars was stolen by the alleged offenders who fled the scene.

Following enquiries by Police, search warrants were carried out today at two addresses in Auckland.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and is appearing in the Waitakere District Court today.

Police are continuing to make enquiries in relation to a second man involved and we cannot rule out making any further arrest.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url