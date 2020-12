Comments Off on Leigh, Auckland – Waitematā

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on rural land off Pakiri Road, Leigh, Auckland.

Police were alerted to a vehicle that rolled at around 6:35pm last night.

One person was transported to hospital but later died as a result of their injuries.

Another person had minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

