Kaipātiki Project Wins Mayoral Conservation Award For Collaboration

Kaipātiki Project, a local environmental group gets recognised at Mayoral Conservation Awards 2020

In a company of amazing volunteers, community groups, Auckland Local Boards’ representatives, former Auckland Deputy Mayor Penny Hulse and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Kaipātiki Project joined the celebrations of Mayoral Conservation Awards on 28 November 2020.

“The Mayoral Conservation Awards winners and finalists are making a significant contribution to our region’s environment, protecting our native species, and making our city a greener and more sustainable place,” said Goff.

Kaipātiki Project won the Collaboration Award with Te Ara Awataha and Jessie Tonar Scout Reserve regeneration initiative. The restoration work of a new 1.5km greenway in Northcote has been using a whole systems approach and will boost the mauri (life essence) of the stream, improve its water quality and allow it to become a habitat for birds, insects and tuna (eels) once more. It will also reconnect the community with this lost environmental taonga (treasure).

Te Ara Awataha is being jointly delivered by Panuku Development Auckland and Kāinga Ora, working alongside Healthy Waters, the Kaipātiki Local Board, mana whenua and Kaipātiki Project. When completed, it will feature a shared cycle and walkway that runs the full length of the greenway, making it safe for children to move in and around the neighbourhood.

Another initiative by the environmental group was also recognised as the finalist in the Triumph Against Adversity category for a successful turnaround of 100+ EcoFest North events into online Backyard Actions during the lockdown.

“We are humbled by the recognition and energised seeing all the mahi that is carried out by amazing individuals and groups,” said the Kaipātiki Project team.

