INZBC Holds Diwali Meet For Networking, Business Leaders And Dignitaries Engage For Promoting India – NZ Relations.

Press Release – India New Zealand Business Council

The India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) held its much awaited India Unplugged series in Christchurch at the Canterbury Club, on 1st December 2020.The event hosted dignitaries from all different parts of Canterbury and New Zealand, which included the High Commissioner of India, H.E. Muktesh Pardeshi and Mrs Pradeshi, Second Secretary Paramjeet Singh and Information and communication officer Ms Kiren Rawat. The Canterbury region was represented by Leeann Watson CEO of Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce, NZTE and South Island businesses.

INZBC took this opportunity to host the dignitaries with the common interest of promoting trade between both the nations. Christchurch Chapter Head, Sandeep Sharma, opened the event introducing INZBC followed by video message from INZBC Chair, Sameer Handa and Ralph Hays (Trade Commissioner and Consul General for South Asia, NZTE).

Muktesh Pardeshi in his keynote to the audience emphasised on “moving beyond transactional business to forming partnerships with Indian companies”.

He also mentioned about the importance of people-to-people partnerships for success of trade between India and NZ.

Leeann Watson, CEO of Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce was also one of the speakers and panelists. She extended full support to INZBC local chapter and spoke about exploring ways to working together in the New Year. She also urged the traders to “include young businesses in the arena as they are the future of our nations”.

The event also included a productive panel discussion between the Indian High Commissioner, Leeann Watson, Jo Pennycuick, director of Redesign Group and Lee Robinson from Canterbury Cricket.

Jo shared her experience of working in India for over a decade, advising businesses to go to India for “the right reason and with a long-term commitment to the market”.

Lee Robinson, spoke about the development of the Hagley Oval in Christchurch into a first class international cricket ground to help build people to people contact.

The evening came to a closing with Robert Barker, Ex-Chairperson of INZBC giving closing remarks and vote of thanks.

This was the second physical event of the year of INZBC, due to COVID. Even during these testing times, INZBC has continued to keep the engagement alive between both the trading partners, via webinars and online B2B meetings. The first physical meeting was held last month in Auckland.

