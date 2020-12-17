Guardian Angel Security Welcomes Top Entrepreneur To Advisory Board

Press Release – Guardian Angel Security

AUCKLAND, NZ, 17 December 2020 – Guardian Angel Security, the industry-leading provider of lone and remote work solutions in Australasia, has welcomed top Australian serial entrepreneur Vanessa Garrard to its advisory board.Garrard brings extensive experience in building businesses across Australia, China, the UK, Europe and the US, having founded 17 companies over the past 25 years, eight of which have grown to be multi-million dollar companies.

Guardian’s Angel Security’s founder and CEO Petra Hakansson, says: “Vanessa understands the journey of an entrepreneur and what it takes to build and grow a global business. I’m delighted to welcome her to Guardian Angel Security’s advisory board to help deliver on our mission to provide unrivalled safety for our enterprise and government customers in Australasia and beyond.”

Vanessa Garrard’s passion for business and commercialising products has seen her ranked in Australia’s Top 30 Female Entrepreneurs list for five years running. Her achievements have also seen her named the EY Entrepreneur of The Year for Industry, the Telstra Young Business Woman of the Year, and more recently, one of the Australian Financial Review’s 100 Women of Influence. She is the founder of Simpli Sourcing, a provider of eco-friendly products and packaging for small businesses and corporates.

“I am passionate about supporting and encouraging other entrepreneurs. The fundamental challenges businesses faces are often very similar and provide valuable opportunities for learning from one another. I’m looking forward to helping Petra and the team to continue to grow the business and achieve new milestones,” says Garrard.

Guardian Angel Security’s advisory board is chaired by professional director and commercial adviser Kirsty Campbell, a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors, an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, a certified member of INFINZ and a member of Global Women. Strategic planning and transformational change specialist Simon Craddock, who has a background in corporate strategy, operations and performance improvement with Air New Zealand, Deloitte, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, is also an advisory board member.

Guardian Angel Security’s solutions circumvent the emergency number process to speed up emergency response, for mobile workers working alone or remotely, including, sudden-onset injury or illness, road accidents, vehicle failure, or other emergencies.

The company’s Guardian EVERYWHERE Hub, launched this month, ensures people are always connected, anywhere. The Hub delivers robust and secure 24/7 communication, location and monitoring and local response co-ordination for remote workers via satellite devices, smartphone apps, a web portal, location-based services, and APIs using patented deployed technology. Garmin inReach devices connected to the Hub enable SOS, two-way messaging, welfare checks, breadcrumb tracking and geofencing; using satellite, cellular, SMS, or Wi-Fi in the most efficient way, to ensure no black spots.

The Guardian EVERYWHERE Hub links Guardian Angel Security customers in New Zealand and Australia to its response software at its audited monitoring stations in New Zealand and Australia. It also extends the company’s reach into new markets including Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, and Cook Islands.

