Grace Stratton Wins The Attitude Acc Supreme Award At The Attitude Awards

Grace Stratton, co-founder of All is for All, has been announced winner of the prestigious Attitude ACC Supreme Award at the Attitude Awards in Auckland. Now in their 13th year, the black-tie gala event celebrates the achievements and successes of New Zealanders in the disability sector.

Auckland-raised Grace (20) co-launched All is for All, an accessible communications, media and talent agency, with her friend Angela Bevan in 2019. Grace, who uses a wheelchair, understands the challenges of purchasing garments online only to discover they aren’t purpose-built for disability. All is for All seeks to solve this simple problem for millions of people around the world, by designing an accessible e-commerce space that reframes how designer garments are spoken about.

Bringing accessibility into focus, without compromising aesthetics and innovation, All is for All ensures people with disabilities can have both an experience of designer garments and a wardrobe that is accessible to them. The company now works with a variety of local designers including Twenty-Seven Names, Stolen Girlfriends Club and Kate Sylvester, on inclusion and access within business, and customer experience through a disability rights lens.

Grace’s achievements since launching All is for All are extensive, but include contracting more than ten models with disabilities, working with over 20 designers, showcasing at New Zealand Fashion Week 2019 and providing consultation work for 18 people with disabilities in advisory roles for The Warehouse Group, Bumble, Estee Lauder and more.

Grace was a Young New Zealander of the Year finalist in 2018, was named InStyle’s ’50 Badass Women for 2019’ and is a full-time student at AUT, studying a double degree in law and communications.

Attitude Trust chairperson Dan Buckingham commented on Grace’s win: “In lots of ways, it seems like Grace is only at the beginning of her journey. With so much more to offer, I’m certain she will wave the flag for disability high and proud for years to come. Grace stood out as the overall winner for a multitude of reasons, not least of all due to being able to cut through and make a difference in a field rarely reserved for people who live with disability.”

On accepting her award, Grace said: “What we do at All for is All is about creating space. It’s not about me, or any one person, but the work we can achieve together. I think it’s really important that we create bridges and understanding. We don’t want people to be so afraid of saying the wrong thing, that they say nothing at all.”

Principal sponsor ACC’s Chief Executive Scott Pickering said this year’s finalists’ achievements are impressive: “Congratulations to Grace on her well-deserved win of both the Attitude Employee and Entrepreneur Award and the Attitude ACC Supreme Award for her work in encouraging and driving a more accessible and inclusive New Zealand. This year’s finalists have all made outstanding contributions to their communities, the disability community and New Zealand as a whole, and we are proud to celebrate their success with them.”

Grace’s award closed an outstanding evening where 25 individuals and organisations were recognised. The black-tie gala was hosted by TV news reporter Simon Dallow and saw performances from his daughter Paris, and singer-songwriter Benny Tipene. Additionally, Delta Goodrem shared a special video performance of her hit song ‘Solid Gold’ ahead of her 2021 New Zealand tour. Highlights from the 2020 Attitude Awards will be screened at 4pm on TVNZ1 on Sunday, 13th December, with thanks to NZ on Air.

