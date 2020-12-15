Government Failing Asbestos Exposed Residents

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“It is unacceptable that a week after the Ponsonby Intermediate School fire homeowners have been left to deal with the asbestos fallout on their homes caused by the blaze with no support,” says ACT Environment and Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

“Around 10 households immediately downwind from the school were forced to abandon their homes until they can be cleaned up, but no agency has stepped up to lead that clean-up.

“They were advised by public health officials to leave until their homes could be ‘remediated.’

“Seven days have passed and residents still have no idea who will be leading the remediation work.

“What’s clear is this shouldn’t be any of their responsibility – the contamination source is a Government owned building.

“ACT believes that the party responsible for the contamination event should take responsibility for the clean-up.

“The Ministry of Education needs to front up and tell residents what they are going to do about it.

“This morning I have written to the Minister of Education asking his ministry to take charge of the situation, and I will be calling health officials and Auckland Council to find out what they will be doing to support the process.

“These families need to be able to return to their homes before Christmas.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url