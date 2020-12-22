on Getting It Right For Forty Years

Comments Off on Getting It Right For Forty Years

Press Release – Dayspring Trust

Formed in 1980 by a group of women who saw a need in their community that wasn’t being met, Dayspring Trust has been proudly serving West Auckland women and their families for over forty years and while it may be a well-established institution out west,

the future is focused on growth.

Since it began 40 years ago, Dayspring has played a leading role in providing a wrap-around service for thousands of vulnerable families, mothers and their babies who are living with postnatal depression or an ongoing mental illness.

They have seen first-hand the impact mental illness has on the mother/baby bonding process, and the associated risks of attachment disorder.

The demand for the service is extremely high and due to the impact of COVID-19, Dayspring has experienced unprecedented challenges and faces increasing demands for counselling services.

Melissa Popely, Dayspring’s CEO says, “No one needs to suffer in silence. A friendly ear is there for anyone wanting to reach out. We try to remove any barriers preventing women from getting the help they need – whether it’s transport, or a crèche for the kids while they attend appointments, either in person or online.”

Dayspring now aims to expand further afield to provide support for women and their families in other areas of Auckland and beyond. While some programmes are funded, many are dependent on grants and donations. Kiwis can help Dayspring Trust continue to offer these services at low to no cost by donating here.

Dayspring Trust began as the Titirangi Care Centre in 1980 and formed the trust in 1989. To learn more about Dayspring or to make a referral go to: www.dayspring.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url