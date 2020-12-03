Comments Off on Further Arrest Made In Ōtara Shootings Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The Counties Manukau CIB team investigating the recent spate of shootings in Ōtara have arrested a person of interest to the inquiry yesterday afternoon.

Police took a male into custody in Auckland City after three firearms, ammunition and a quantity of explosives were located during the execution of a search warrant at a Manurewa address.

A 24-year-old male is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today, Thursday 3 December, charged with discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others, unlawful possession of prohibited weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Police would like to reassure the public that there is zero tolerance for gun violence in our community and that further arrests are anticipated.

Police continue to maintain a high level of presence in Ōtara.

Police are grateful for the assistance provided by the community to date and encourage anyone with information regarding the shootings or other gang related activity to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url