Comments Off on Free Public Transport To Get Aucklanders Home Safely

Press Release – Auckland Transport

It’s the time of year when many of us enjoy a drink after work and go shopping.

Auckland Transport and NZ Police want to encourage anyone in the mood to party to take the safe option and use trains, buses and ferries to get home.

We also want people doing their Christmas shopping to use AT Metro’s services.

Next weekend, on Friday 18 December and Saturday 19 December AT will be running its ‘Home Free’ promotion and travel on buses, trains and most ferries will be free.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the promotion starts at 4pm on Friday 18 December and runs all through Saturday.

“It’s great to see our regular Home Free promotion extended for an extra day after what has been a challenging year for many,” he says.

“I encourage all Aucklanders to make the most of this initiative and take a free bus or train instead of driving this Friday and Saturday. In particular, if you’re enjoying a drink after work then please use the AT Metro services and make sure you get home safely.

“We are working with the Police to make sure everyone is safe on the road and can enjoy the festive season with their friends and families.”

Tāmaki Makaurau’s road policing manager, Inspector Scott Webb, says the Friday before the Christmas break is usually the time many workplaces have end of year drinks, BBQ’s or lunches and dinners. This is a very busy time in relation to alcohol fuelled events, particularly on the roads.

“Socialising is fun, but drinking and driving should not be mixed. We encourage anyone who wants to have some drinks at their afterwork function to please take up this offer of free public transport to get yourself and other road users home safely,” he says.

“Thanks to our road safety partners, Auckland Transport, this is an opportunity to ensure everyone gets home safe.”

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager Metro Services, Stacey van der Putten says this year Home Free has been extended to cover all day Saturday the 19th as well.

“It’s been a tough year for many businesses so we are so this gives Aucklanders an ideal opportunity to use public transport to complete their Christmas shopping and to come into the city to enjoy the yachting.”

A few reminders, you need to wear a mask on public transport, scan the QR code and please tag on and tag off with your registered HOP card so we can keep track of the number of people travelling.

Please note there is an update to the government Covid tracer app which introduces Bluetooth tracing:

https://covid19.govt.nz/health-and-wellbeing/protect-yourself-and-others/keep-track-of-where-youve-been/

Bluetooth tracing keeps track of who you’ve been near, while maintaining everyone’s privacy. The government says keep scanning QR codes for contact tracing.

*The Home Free offer excludes; Waiheke ferries, tourist and car ferries and Skybus. Terms and Conditions are available on https://at.govt.nz/homefree

Devonport ferries are excluded from the offer on Saturday 19 December.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url