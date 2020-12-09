Find The Best Activity, Accommodation, And Dining Deals This Christmas Holidays

Press Release – Try Local

With our borders remaining closed this summer New Zealanders will be holidaying domestically again this Christmas. For many Aucklanders that means heading to the beach, most often in Northland or the Coromandel. But with overseas travel off the table those who usually venture overseas will head to New Zealand’s tourism hotspots, making that long awaited trip to Queenstown, campervanning around the South Island or spending some time in Rotorua, or Taupo.

For those who live outside Auckland, this summer is the perfect time to come and spend some quality time in New Zealand’s largest city. The preliminary races of the Americas Cup will no doubt attract sailing fans from around the country. And with no international tourists this summer, there will be plenty of deals on accommodation, dining, and activities in Auckland to be had for the budget conscious traveller.

Wherever you are looking to head this summer Try Local can help you get more fun for your money. Find the best deals with local tourism operators, restaurants and hotels and accommodation providers. And know that Try Local isn’t taking a commission, so when you book through Try Local you are booking directly with the operator so you can feel good knowing every dollar you spend is helping to keep NZ’s tourism sector afloat.

