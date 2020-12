Comments Off on Fatal Crash – Geddes Terrace, Avondale – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

11 December

Police this afternoon attended a two-vehicle crash on Geddes Terrace, Avondale.

Police were called to the location at around 4.45pm.

Sadly a person died at the scene.

At this stage we believe the person has suffered a medical event.

The road was closed but has now reopened.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url