Comments Off on Fatal Crash, Auckland – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died in a two-car crash in Auckland this morning.

It happened on Mount Eden Road, near Three Kings Grove, just before 5am.

The road remains blocked while emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url