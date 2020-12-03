Deloitte Top 200 Winners Announced For 2020
The winners of the 2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards were announced today at a ceremony in Auckland celebrating exceptional New Zealand businesses and business leaders, and their focus on resilience and rebuilding for the future.
At a time when the impact of COVID-19 has challenged even the strongest of businesses, this year’s winners have been recognised for their outstanding leadership, commercial strength, and agility.
Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan said the organisations and individuals receiving awards had demonstrated their resilience, commitment to business and the drive to succeed.
“Today’s winners represent the very best of New Zealand business, and have shown exceptional leadership and astute business prowess to deliver a strong performance even in difficult times,” said O’Sullivan.
The Deloitte Top 200 judges awarded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company of the Year, with CEO Lewis Gradon also winning Chief Executive of the Year.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare had a “standout performance this year,” said judge Neil Paviour-Smith.
“Strong growth in global markets was underpinned by continued investment in innovation and development, while also ensuring life-saving products could be delivered to market during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Chief Executive of the Year Lewis Gradon’s “wide knowledge of the company and his insightful COVID-19 business decisions gave him the edge to take out the title for 2020,” said judge Ross George.
The title of 2020 Visionary Leader of the Year was awarded to Ian Taylor, a remarkable New Zealand entrepreneur whose pioneering work in the field of computer animation is internationally renowned.
Deloitte Chief Executive Thomas Pippos said “we are always inspired by the high calibre of the Top 200 winners. This is especially so in 2020, with these individuals and organisations rising to the challenge of operating in a COVID-19 world and utilising the opportunity to reset, reconnect and rebuild for the future.”
2020 Deloitte Top 200 Award winners
Company of the Year
Winner: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Finalists:
- Zespri
- Delegat Group Limited
Chief Executive of the Year
Winner: Lewis Gradon, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Finalists:
- Daniel Mathieson, Zespri
- Greg Lowe, Beca
Chief Financial Officer of the Year
Winner: Tim Williams, Mainfreight
Finalists:
- Kirsty Godfrey-Billy, Xero
- Murray Annabell, Delegat Group Limited
Chairperson of the Year
Winner: Liz Coutts, Ports of Auckland, Skellerup Holdings, EBOS Group
Finalists:
- John Loughlin, Powerco
- Patrick Strange, Chorus, Auckland International Airport
Sustainable Business Leadership
Winner: Beca
Finalists:
- Kathmandu
- Vector
Best Growth Strategy
Winner: Xero
Finalists:
- Bunnings
- Beca
Most Improved Performance
Winner: Chorus
Finalists:
- AsureQuality
- 2degrees
Young Executive of the Year
Winner: Lucie Drummond, Mercury
Finalists:
- Matthew Ross, Infratil
- Craig Ward, Kiwi Wealth
Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
Winner: SkyCity Entertainment Group
Finalists:
- Kathmandu
- Synlait Milk
Visionary Leader
Winner: Ian Taylor
