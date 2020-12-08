Cockle Bay Homicide: Police Make Arrests

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Wiremu Arapo in Cockle Bay have made two arrests.

Today, detectives have jointly charged two 32-year-old men with Mr Arapo’s murder.

Both men are due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

At this stage Police are not seeking any other persons in connection with this investigation.

While charges have been laid, Police would still like members of the public to submit footage leading up to, and during, the fire on October 20.

People can submit any footage or photographs to an online portal: https://bancroft.nzpolice.org/

I hope the news of arrests brings some reassurance to the Cockle Bay community.

Police are now limited in further comment on this investigation as the matter is before the Court.

— Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Counties Manukau East Police

