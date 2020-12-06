Canterbury Exporter David Boyd Becomes ExportNZ Chair

Press Release – Export New Zealand

ExportNZ Executive Director, Catherine Beard, is pleased to announce that Canterbury exporter Mr David Boyd is the new Chair of ExportNZ, taking over from Sir Ken Stevens, who recently retired from the role after 11 years of great service.

David Boyd is Founder and Director of Foot Science International, a business that designs, manufacturers and exports orthotics that sell through podiatrists and foot care specialists around the world.

David Boyd is a leading member of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce ExportNZ branch, and Foot Science International is a past winner of the Champion Canterbury Awards export category.

CEO of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Leeann Watson says David Boyd is highly regarded in the Canterbury business community and is a businessperson who gives a lot back to other exporters in many ways, including as a Beachhead Advisor in the NZTE network.

David Boyd says he is looking forward to working with the rest of the ExportNZ Advisory Board members on how ExportNZ can support exporters through policy and advocacy on exporter issues and through the 8 regional offices around New Zealand which are operated by the EMA (Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty), Business Central (Manawatu, Hawkes Bay, Wellington), Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (Canterbury) and Otago Southland Employers Association (Dunedin and Invercargill).

David Boyd said it has never been more important for the export community to support each other than in these challenging economic times, and that is the strength of the ExportNZ network.

KEY POINTS

– Exports from New Zealand have been remarkably resilient in the face of a tough year with Covid-19 disruptions and the lack of ability of exporters to travel.

– Food and beverage exports have remained strong, particularly for goods that are destined for supermarket shelves, while foods and beverages exported into food service channels like restaurants and hotels have had a tougher time.

– The major barrier we are hearing about currently is frustration with logistics, including longer lead times and more expensive freight options.

– Exporters have been investing in enhancing their online presence, but are looking forward to the time when they can travel to their export markets again.

– “Brand New Zealand” is strong because of the country’s handling of Covid-19 and through having a strong communicator in the Prime Minister, who has led NZ admirably through difficult times.

– 2021 brings NZ’s hosting of APEC (digital, but with opportunities to highlight NZ’s role as leading exporter in Asia Pacific).

– 2021 will be the 50th Anniversary of ExportNZ.

ABOUT EXPORTNZ

ExportNZ is part of the BusinessNZ Network, which includes the EMA, Business Central, Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and the Otago Southland Employers Association.

The Network supports 8 regional offices that run exporter networking events, awards events, conferences, seminars, exporter mentoring and support services. The Wellington and Canterbury Chambers also issue Certificates of Origin documentation and market access advice to exporters and Carnets for trade show samples.

ExportNZ advocates on a wide range of issues including in support of high-quality Free Trade Agreements, the reduction of trade barriers domestically and internationally, and for policies that are supportive of trade.

