Building Activity Bounces Back

The volume of building activity bounced back to normal levels in the September 2020 quarter, following the significant drop in the COVID-hit June 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Volume measures of building work put in place exclude the effects of increasing construction costs to show underlying changes in the volume of work.

“Overall building activity was at pre-COVID levels in the September 2020 quarter, with residential work up 4.2 percent on the same period in 2019,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

