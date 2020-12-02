Auckland Airport Continues Strong Run On Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Press Release – Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport’s efforts at waste minimisation, achieving science-based carbon-reduction targets and encouraging diversity in the workforce have been recognised by inclusion again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Asia Pacific.

André Lovatt, General Manager Infrastructure, said inclusion on the list for a ninth consecutive year underlined the durability of Auckland Airport’s commitment to sustainability.

“We were proud to be the first Kiwi company to appear on this index – and we’re just as proud today as our performance on sustainability continues to be recognised.”

In the past year, Auckland Airport has achieved its carbon-reduction target, set through the international Science Based Target Initiative, of 45% reduction per m2 between 2012 and 2025.

With a focus on diversity and inclusiveness, Auckland Airport has increased female representation in key positions across the business including at the Board level (62.5%), while the number of female senior managers across the business rose to 41%. Auckland Airport also has a diverse and multi-cultural workforce which includes 44 ethnicities.

“We still have progress to make as an organisation in achieving our diversity objectives and this will continue to be a focus,” said Mr Lovatt. “While Auckland Airport’s resilience has been put to the test in 2020, our commitment to creating enduring environmental, social, cultural and economic benefits for our local community, customers, business partners, employees and investors has not faltered.

“Our commitment to sustainability means there’s still important work to be done. Right now, we’re developing our 2030 sustainability strategy – we’re putting sustainability at the heart of what we do.”

The DJSI was launched in 1999 and is the global standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social and governance practices. It is an important reference for investors and others interested in a company’s sustainability activities.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global, congratulated Auckland Airport for again being included in the list. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”

