on All Lanes Open On Northern Motorway After Overnight Repairs

Comments Off on All Lanes Open On Northern Motorway After Overnight Repairs

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that all lanes on Auckland’s Northern Motorway (SH1) are open this morning.

Road crews have carried out overnight repairs on the right hand lane in each direction between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway. The two lanes were closed yesterday afternoon after the road surface lifted, making a significant speed bump for vehicles.

The uneven surface was caused by road construction crews working under the raised motorway section. They were pumping grouting material which became blocked and seeped out under the road surface, causing it to lift.

The overnight repairs involved stripping the road surface, removing the grout material and then paving with asphalt.

Yesterday’s lane closures caused significant congestion and delays for evening peak time motorists. Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url