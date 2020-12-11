Aktive Launches Auckland Sport And Recreation Facility Planning Roadmap

Press Release – Aktive – Auckland Sport and Recreation

Auckland sport and recreation organisations, and ultimately communities are set to benefit with the introduction of a Facility Planning Roadmap, giving an overview of the facility planning process across the region.

Designed by Aktive in partnership with Auckland Council, this unique guide aims to assist and inform organisations that are considering the development of a sport or recreation facility.

Dr Sarah Sandley, Chief Executive, Aktive says such facilities are hugely beneficial for communities, however knowing where to start and the planning process can be daunting.

“The provision of fit-for purpose sport and recreation facilities across Tāmaki Makaurau can significantly enhance people’s quality of life by encouraging participation, promoting health and wellbeing, and fostering a sense of community. However, the process of planning and delivering a facility is an involved and sometimes complex and difficult task.

“The Facility Planning Roadmap has been developed to provide an overview of the facility planning process for a proposed sport or recreation facility, from determining if a facility is the best or only solution, through to delivering a project which has been robustly tested to meet an appropriate need in a rapidly changing city.”

Dr Sandley adds: “’Great spaces and places’ that encourage community participation is a strategic priority for Aktive as part of our vision for Auckland to be the world’s most active city.”

In the form of a flowchart, the Facility Planning Roadmap identifies the stages involved in the facility planning process; the key principles of facility provision; the benefits of joint and shared facilities; and, with further planned development, will help to unravel the complexities of the design and consenting process. It also identifies potential sources of funding and references various facility planning guides, templates and other resources.

The roadmap leads the user through the various planning components and approaches required, while also considering other project aspects. Following the first step of determining if a new facility is needed or just wanted and – if appropriate -providing possible alternate solutions. The proposal stage guides the user through the process starting with gathering strategic alignment information, assessing the need, and determining the feasibility of a proposal. If the proposal is both needed and feasible, it is then that the proposal becomes a project. The Roadmap guides those involved through the various phases of design, consenting, fundraising, procurement and construction.

Aktive will act as the clearinghouse for enquiries around the Facility Planning Roadmap, with support locally from its delivery partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere.

Dave Stewart, Head of Active Recreation, Auckland Council says there are clear benefits of the Facility Planning Roadmap.

“This roadmap will help organisations navigate the process of determining the need for and feasibility of developing sport and recreation facilities and link in with the various complexities of the growing city of Auckland.”

Geoff Barry, General Manager, Community Activation, Sport New Zealand echoes these sentiments noting that the Facility Planning Roadmap is aligned to those planning principles and approach it promotes as best practice in Sport NZ’s National Facilities Planning Framework.

“Like Aktive and the Auckland Council, Sport New Zealand aims to inspire New Zealanders to develop a life-long love of participating in play, active recreation, and sport. Above all, it wants to see “Every Body Active. This tool will greatly assist those considering and working through the facility planning process, ultimately benefitting the health and wellbeing of local communities.”

The Facility Planning Roadmap is online https://aktive.org.nz/spaces-places/

