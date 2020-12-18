A New Community Centre For West Auckland

Press Release – Titirangi Baptist Church

The Crossing/Te Whakawhitia, 30-44 Kaurilands Road, the redeveloped site of Titirangi Baptist Church on Kaurilands Road is FINALLY ready for the whole community use. COVID delays prevented the Grand Opening from being held this year but it is now ready to be used. It is a community centre at the heart of the community with a heart for the community.

On Friday Dec 18th a group from the Baptist Church, who still own and run the site, met at 7am with Maori Kaumatua and Kuia to formally open the building.

As the building was opened the history of the site was told, starting in 1952 with Sunday school programmes for children in the local area to todays busy site with programmes through the week for children and carers, plus the large children’s ministry on Sunday mornings during worship services for the church.

24 years ago Titirangi Baptist Church became too big a congregation for their buildings and over time the site grew tired and a bit dilapidated.

In the last few years Titirangi Baptist Church congregation have given $2.3million, adding to grants of $80k from Foundation North and $120k from The Baptist Tabernacle Trust, in order to establish The Crossing – a community centre with rooms for hire and use by the wider community.

The Crossing can accommodate groups up to 300 on site and it’s ideally suited for everything from business meetings to family parties, weddings and funerals. It is a smoke, alcohol and drug free site.

2021 will see a Grand Opening weekend happening March 12-14. Titirangi Baptist will hold Christmas Services on Christmas Eve at 7pm and Christmas Day at 10am. Sundays through the summer will see short services at 10am followed by DIY Sundaes for all. Everyone is welcome at these services.

Enquiries about use of the crossing should be directed to operations@tbc.org.nz or call Titirangi Baptist Church office 098177930

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url