9 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Of the nine new cases, four are active cases and five are historical cases. People with a historical COVID-19 infection are not infectious.

Of the active cases:

· one case arrived in New Zealand on 29 November from the United Kingdom. This person tested positive at day 3 routine testing and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· two cases who travelled together arrived in New Zealand on 21 November from Qatar (further travel details pending). These people tested positive at day 12 routine testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· one case arrived in New Zealand on 30 November from the United States. This person tested positive at day 3 routine testing and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Of the historical cases:

· two members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team we reported yesterday as under investigation tested positive at day 6 routine testing. These people are confirmed as having historical infections, and will be counted in our total as they have not been counted overseas.

· one case arrived in New Zealand on 17 November from Germany via Singapore. This person tested positive on day 12 testing. Further investigation indicates this is a historical case.

· two cases, who travelled independently, arrived in New Zealand on 18 November from Netherlands via Singapore. These people tested positive on day 12 testing. Further investigation indicates they are both historical cases.

Eleven previously reported cases have now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 70.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,713.

Yesterday laboratories processed 5,843 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,291,609.

Pakistan men’s cricket team

The team is scheduled to have its routine day 9 tests today. Decisions around exemptions from managed isolation requirements which would allow the team to train are still under consideration.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,392,500 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 131,834,302 and users have created 5,323,150 manual diary entries.

