40 Years Of Getting It Right

Press Release – Dayspring Trust

Where to from here……Dayspring Trust has been proudly serving West Auckland women and their families for 40 years. While it may be a well-established institution out west, the future is focused on growth.

Dayspring has worked with 1000’s of families since it began 40 years ago. With a focus on working with vulnerable families, mothers and their babies who are living with postnatal depression or an ongoing mental illness Dayspring has played a leading role by providing a wrap-around service in Auckland for these families. They have seen first-hand the impact mental illness has on the mother/baby bonding process, and the associated risks of attachment disorder. The demand for the service is very high.

In their 40th year of service, Dayspring has seen unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 and are seeing an increased demand for counselling services. “No one needs to suffer in silence. A friendly ear is out there to listen if you just reach out.” says CEO Melissa Popely. “We try to remove any barriers for someone getting the help they need, whether that is transport, crèche for the kids while you attend an appointment, or online appointments.”

Dayspring now aims to grow further afield to provide support to women and their families in other areas of Auckland. While some programmes are funded many are dependent on grants and donations. If you can help Dayspring to continue to offer these services at low to no cost please donate here.

