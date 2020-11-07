Zero Waste, Community & Technology Inbox

Press Release – Zero Waste Network Aotearoa

The importance of community-based approaches and the application of technology to zero waste are the focus of day four of Our Zero Waste World Summit, a free international digital conference hosted by the Zero Waste Network.

“We are so pleased to feature Justine Skilling of ME Family Services and Jo Shanks from CBEC Kaitaia. These people and their organisations are doing amazing work in their communities. The pre-recorded conference content today will feature Justine taking us on an epic waste journey of the Māngere community: from the beginning, with the forming of the land, the geological and biological organising that has happened, and with how people have interacted with the landscape over time.”

“Jo Shank’s talk will take us in a different direction in terms of community zero waste. CBEC has been at the forefront of transformation in Kaitaia since its inception 1989 in response to the dramatic rise in unemployment and social problems arising from New Zealand’s economic reforms of the mid 1980s. One of the first projects CBEC initiated was to use the opportunity of the closure of the town dump to create a new recycling center. This foundation provides us an opportunity to apply these hard lessons in the time of Covid-19 and beyond.”

Along with these fantastic community speakers, we’ll hear from Mutu, a rental marketplace app that allows individuals, businesses & community organisations to rent and lend everyday items.”

The conference is supported by Zero Waste International, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Auckland Council, Waste Not Consulting, Envision and Rothbury.

Registration is free and open to all. Visit the website for the full programme: https://www.summit.zerowaste.co.nz

