Winners Announced In The 2020 New Zealand Television Awards

New Zealand Television Awards

New Zealand’s television industry gathered in Auckland tonight to celebrate the sector’s collective achievements during an extraordinary year. One of only a few physical screen award ceremonies to be held globally amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Zealand Television Awards tonight presented trophies across 40 categories at the sell-out event.

In the news and current affairs categories, Three’s Newshub won this year’s award for Best News Coverage and Newshub’s Investigations Reporter Michael Morrah was named Reporter of the Year; The Hui’s Mihingarangi Forbes (Three) received the award for Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs; The Spinoff won Best Sports Programme for its documentary series Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends; and Stuff Circuit won Best Current Affairs Programme.

Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry (TVNZ 1) was named TV Personality of the Year, in the only award category decided by public vote, while veteran television executive Andrew Shaw was honoured as 2020 TV Legend.

The Luminaries, produced by Southern Light Films and Working Title TV and aired on TVNZ 1 in New Zealand, dominated the drama craft categories with multiple wins including Best Script: Drama for Eleanor Catton, who adapted her Man Booker Prize-winning book for television, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama for Claire McCarthy, Best Cinematographer: Drama for Denson Baker, Best Production Design for Felicity Abbott and Daniel Birt, Best Costume Design for Edward K. Gibbon, Best Makeup Design for Jane O’Kane and Best Post Production Design for Alana Cotton. Lead actor Himesh Patel, who played Emery Staines in the series, won the award for Best Actor.

Great Southern Television’s One Lane Bridge (TVNZ 1) was named NZ On Air Best Drama Series and the team from Images & Sound was awarded Best Contribution to a Soundtrack for their work on the Queenstown noir drama series. Runaway Millionaires, Fearless Productions’ dramatisation of Kara Hurring’s incredible true story, was named Images & Sound Best Feature Drama and the telefeature’s composer Claire Cowan also won the award for Images & Sound Best Original Score.

Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi won the award for Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme for season 2 of Wellington Paranormal (TVNZ 2) and Paul Yates also won Best Script: Comedy for the same programme.

Elsewhere in the scripted categories, Miriama McDowell won the award for Best Actress for her role in South Pacific Pictures’ drama series Head High (Three), her co-star Jayden Daniels was named Best Supporting Actor, and Anna Jullienne won Best Supporting Actress for her role in South Pacific Pictures/Three comedy series Mean Mums. Jochen Fitzherbert received the award for Best Editing: Drama for his work on The Gulf, produced by Screentime NZ, Lippy Pictures and Letterbox Produktion for Three in New Zealand.

Hyundai Country Calendar (TVNZ 1), New Zealand’s longest-running television programme, was named Best Factual Series and Peter Young received the gong for Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual for his work on the series. Rogue Productions’ rugby doco By the Balls (TVNZ 1) won NZ On Air Best Documentary while Three’s Patrick Gower was named Best Presenter: Entertainment for the top-rating Patrick Gower: On Weed and his director, Justin Hawkes, was named Best Director Documentary/Factual. James Brown and Prisca Bouchet received the award for Best Editing: Documentary for Funny As (TVNZ 1), Augusto’s look at the story of New Zealand comedy.

Great Southern Television’s RNZ series NZ Wars – Stories of Waitara won the Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme Award, and Waka Huia (Scottie Douglas Productions for TVNZ 1) was named Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme. Tikilounge’s Marks of Mana documentary for The Coconet TV won the NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme Award.

Other winners on the night included: animated series Kiri and Lou, produced by Stretchy for TVNZ 2, which was named NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme; TVNZ 1’s Unbreakable, produced by Storymaker, which received the award for Best Original Reality Series; My Restaurant Rules (Great Southern Television for TVNZ 2) which won Best Format Reality; Off the Grid with Pio, produced by Scottie Douglas Productions for Māori Television, which received the gong for Best Lifestyle Programme; Pango Productions’ Aotearoa 250 (TVNZ 1) which was awarded Best Live Event Coverage and Glen Broomhall who was named Best Director: Multi Camera for his work on the TVNZ 2 series Pacific Island Food Revolution.

The complete list of 2020 New Zealand Television Awards winners is as follows:

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

One Lane Bridge

Philip Smith, Carmen J Leonard , Deb Cope

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)

Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

Runaway Millionaires

Carmen J Leonard, Deb Cope, Danny Mulheron

Fearless Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Factual Series

Hyundai Country Calendar

Julian O’Brien, Dan Henry

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

NZ On Air Best Documentary

By the Balls

Charlotte Purdy

Rogue Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Best Original Reality Series

Unbreakable

Rachel Currie

Storymaker (TVNZ 1)

Best Format Reality Series

My Restaurant Rules

Simon Fleming, Anna Lynch, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 2)

Best Lifestyle Programme

Off the Grid with Pio

Meg Douglas

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (Māori Television)

Best Current Affairs Programme

Stuff Circuit

Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold, Phil Johnson, Eugene Bingham

Stuff Circuit (Stuff.co.nz)

NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Kiri and Lou

Fiona Copland

Stretchy (TVNZ 2)

Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme

NZ Wars – Stories of Waitara

Mihingarangi Forbes, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mahanga Pihama, Philip Smith, Deb Cope

Great Southern Television Limited (RNZ)

Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme

Waka Huia

Whatanui Flavell, Meg Douglas, Ani-Piki Tuari

Scottie Douglas Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Marks of Mana

Lisa Taouma

Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet TV)

Best News Coverage

Newshub – Samoa Measles Outbreak

The Newshub and AM Show production teams

Newshub (Three)

Best Sports Programme

Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends

Amber Easby, Duncan Greive, Scotty Stevenson, Natalie Wilson

Hex Work Productions (The Spinoff)

Best Live Event Coverage

Aotearoa 250

Bailey Mackey, Blake Ihimaera, Matiu Sadd

Pango Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Wellington Paranormal Series 2

Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Director Documentary / Factual

Justin Hawkes

Patrick Gower: On Weed

Ruckus (Three)

Screen Auckland Best Director Drama

Claire McCarthy

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Actress

Miriama McDowell

Head High

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Best Supporting Actress

Anna Jullienne

Mean Mums

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Best Actor

Himesh Patel

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Supporting Actor

Jayden Daniels

Head High

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Reporter Of The Year

Michael Morrah

Newshub (Three)

Best Presenter Entertainment

Patrick Gower

Patrick Gower: On Weed

Ruckus (Three)

Best Presenter News And Current Affairs

Mihingarangi Forbes

The Hui

Great Southern Television Limited (Three)

Television Personality of the Year

Hilary Barry

Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1)

Television Legend

Andrew Shaw

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

James Brown, Prisca Bouchet

Funny As

Augusto (TVNZ 1)

Best Editing: Drama

Jochen Fitzherbert

The Gulf

Screentime New Zealand Ltd, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Produktion (Three)

Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Peter Young

Hyundai Country Calendar

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

Best Director: Multi Camera

Glen Broomhall

Pacific Island Food Revolution

Pacific Island Productions Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Best Cinematography: Drama

Denson Baker, ACS NZCS

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Tom Miskin, Mike Bayliss, Matt Stutter, Steve Finnigan

Images & Sound

One Lane Bridge

Great Southern Television Limited (TVNZ 1)

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Claire Cowan

Runaway Millionaires

Fearless Productions (TVNZ 1)

Best Postproduction Design

Alana Cotton

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Production Design

Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG, Daniel Birt BFDG SDSA

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Costume Design

Edward K. Gibbon

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Makeup Design

Jane O’Kane

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Script: Comedy

Paul Yates

Wellington Paranormal – Series 2 Episode 2.4

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Script: Drama

Eleanor Catton

The Luminaries

Southern Light Films & Working Title TV (TVNZ 1)

Of the winners tonight, the following 18 productions received funding from NZ On Air:

Aotearoa 250 (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) By the Balls (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) Funny As (TVNZ 2)

(TVNZ 2) The Hui (Three)

(Three) Head High (Three)

(Three) Hyundai Country Calendar (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) Kiri and Lou (TVNZ 2)

(TVNZ 2) Marks of Mana (The Coconet TV)

(The Coconet TV) Mean Mums (Three)

(Three) NZ Wars – Stories of Waitara (RNZ)

(RNZ) Off the Grid with Pio (Māori Television)

(Māori Television) One Lane Bridge (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) Patrick Gower: On Weed (Three)

(Three) Runaway Millionaires (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends (The Spinoff)

(The Spinoff) Stuff Circuit (Stuff.co.nz)

(Stuff.co.nz) Unbreakable (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) Wellington Paranormal (TVNZ 2)

The following two award-winning productions received funding from Te Māngai Paho:

Aotearoa 250 (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) Waka Huia (TVNZ 1)

Two award-winning productions were recipients of the NZ Screen Production Grant:

The Luminaries (TVNZ 1)

(TVNZ 1) The Gulf (Three)

