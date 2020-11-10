on Weekend Closures To Allow Road Widening On SH20B To Airport

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 20B will be closed over two consecutive weekends, starting Friday, 13 November, to allow essential road construction work to proceed safely.

Waka Kotahi and Auckland International Airport Limited are working to upgrade SH20B to provide better and more reliable travel options to the airport with additional priority lanes for frequent bus services and a shared walking and cycling path between Pukaki Creek Bridge and SH20.

“The closures will affect people getting to the airport or working in the area so they need to check details of the detour routes and allow more time for their journeys,” says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

SH20B will be closed to traffic in both directions between the Tom Pearce SH20B roundabout and the SH20 Interchange.

The closures are on two consecutive weekends:

From 9:00PM Friday, 13 November to 5:00AM Monday, 16 November

From 9:00PM Friday, 20 November to 5:00AM Monday, 23 November.

The closures are to allow road widening by Pukaki Creek Bridge and along SH20B. New seal will be laid on some sections of the road.

“By working across the full width of the road and working day and night shifts, the crews will be able to work much more efficiently and safely,” says Andrew Thackwray.

Auckland Airport’s General Manager Infrastructure, André Lovatt says the project on SH20B was a key part of developing a resilient transport network that would serve the airport and the Auckland region in years to come.

“The future needs of the airport and our neighbouring community will be well served with the increase in high-occupancy vehicle lanes and connections to the Puhinui rail and bus interchange. All across Auckland Airport’s transport network, we’re building capacity to make sure that development is ready as passenger, freight and traffic demand grows.”

Manukau Memorial Gardens will remain open, and resident/business access to Campana and Prices Roads will be available from the eastern approach to SH20B. Access for cyclists and pedestrians will also be maintained.

During the weekend closures the 380 Airporter bus service will travel along alternative routes, with all bus stops open. Passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys to and from the airport.

Waka Kotahi and Auckland International Airport Limited thank motorists and bus passengers for their understanding and patience while the crews work as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

To find more information on the weekend road closures and alternative bus routes, please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/20connect.

