Waikato DHB Lab Returns Negative COVID-19 Results

Waikato DHB’s public health team is in contact with Otorohanga College as the school had raised concerns over a possible COVID-19 contact.

An individual who was on the same flight as a positive case from Auckland to Wellington on November 5 had attended a meeting which was also attended by students from the college.

The individual is considered a casual contact with minimal risk of exposure. They have been tested and the result is pending.

As, based on current information, the students would be considered casual contacts of someone who was also a casual contact, the DHB’s public health team has advised the school it may continue to operate as normal at this time.

Anyone who has concerns or develops symptoms is asked to contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) and/or seek a test.

