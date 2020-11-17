Van Gogh Alive To Tour New Zealand With Limited Seasons In Wellington, Christchurch And Auckland In 2021

Press Release – Live Nation Entertainment

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND, Van Gogh Alive returns to New Zealand with its large-scale, indoor experience in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland in 2021 following its incredibly successful, outdoor ‘Digital Nights’ experience that wowed sold-out audiences on Wellington’s waterfront in 2020.

Grande Experiences, AKA Australia and Live Nation, alongside official media partner Sky NZ, present Van Gogh Alive, a multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century – but never like this. For a limited time only, audiences will have the unique opportunity to fully experience Van Gogh’s artistry, and truly immerse themselves in his world. Van Gogh Alive opens in Wellington at TSB Arena on January 11th for a strictly limited season before opening in Christchurch at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on February 18th, then Auckland at Spark Arena on Wednesday 14thApril.

Make no mistake – this is no ordinary art exhibition. Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive sets aside traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh’s masterpieces come to life, giving the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives, all contact-free and naturally socially distanced. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them. Don’t worry about the kids getting bored – they’ll love it as much as you do!

Live Nation New Zealand Managing Director, Mark Kneebone says: “Over 6 million people around the world have experienced this incredible immersive experience, including sold out seasons across Australia. We can’t wait to share the magic of Van Gogh with Kiwis in 2021”

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets to the opening 10 days of Van Gogh Alive in each location, during the Vodafone presale starting 12pm Thursday 19 November. Go to vodafone.co.nz/events. Live Nation and Ticketmaster Presale Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Monday 23rd November with general tickets going on sale on Wednesday 25th November at 11am from Ticketmaster.

TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 25TH NOVEMBER AT 11AM

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url