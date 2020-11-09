The Vagina Monologues – December 2020 In Auckland
Press Release – The PumpHouse Theatre
Educating and challenging the taboo at The PumpHouse Theatre
Thirteen women from diverse backgrounds share the PumpHouse Theatre stage in early December as part of a new professional production of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler.
Initially planned as a play that was safe to rehearse and perform with social distancing, The Vagina Monologues has morphed into a full ensemble production with the full cast onstage throughout the show, supporting one another and representing how each monologue reflects a universal experience.
The stories explore issues of reproduction, vaginal care, consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, menstrual periods, sex work, and everything in-between. All of the monologues are based on interviews undertaken by the author in the mid 90’s.
The play is directed by actor and director Meg Andrews who describes it as a “bucket-list” play that she’s always wanted to tackle.
“There is so much fear around talking about vulvas and vaginas. I wanted to direct this play to educate and inspire, empower and entertain,” explains Meg.
“And working with the cast I’ve discovered that it takes a lot to make me feel uncomfortable or embarrassed!”
The Vagina Monologues runs from Wed 2nd December to Sunday 6th December at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna.
Tickets are available online at www.pumphouse.co.nz
Performances
Wed 2nd Dec to Sat 5th Dec 2020 at 8:00 pm
Sunday 6th Dec 2020 at 4:00 pm
Ticket Prices
Adult $27, Senior $24, Student $24, Group 6+ $24
No Booking Fees
How to Book
Book online at pumphouse.co.nz or call 09 489 8360
Door Sales subject to availability from one hour prior to each performance.
Performers
Ayesha Heble
Bess Brookes
Ciara Moynihan
Emma Hilton
Francesca Browne
Gemishka Chetty
Jade Du Preez
Jenn Onyeiwu
Lauren Middleton
Monique Rabie
Rhiannon Hadlow
Shannon Quinn
Tracey Bohua Cui
Creative Team
Direction – Meg Andrews
Stage Manager – Mags Delaney
Lighting Design – Julia Rutherford
Costume Design – Aria Harrison-Sparke
Vocal Coach – Mark Wilson
Producer – James Bell / Foolish Wit Theatre
