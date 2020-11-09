on The Vagina Monologues – December 2020 In Auckland

Press Release – The PumpHouse Theatre

Educating and challenging the taboo at The PumpHouse Theatre

Thirteen women from diverse backgrounds share the PumpHouse Theatre stage in early December as part of a new professional production of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler.

Initially planned as a play that was safe to rehearse and perform with social distancing, The Vagina Monologues has morphed into a full ensemble production with the full cast onstage throughout the show, supporting one another and representing how each monologue reflects a universal experience.

The stories explore issues of reproduction, vaginal care, consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, menstrual periods, sex work, and everything in-between. All of the monologues are based on interviews undertaken by the author in the mid 90’s.

The play is directed by actor and director Meg Andrews who describes it as a “bucket-list” play that she’s always wanted to tackle.

“There is so much fear around talking about vulvas and vaginas. I wanted to direct this play to educate and inspire, empower and entertain,” explains Meg.

“And working with the cast I’ve discovered that it takes a lot to make me feel uncomfortable or embarrassed!”

The Vagina Monologues runs from Wed 2nd December to Sunday 6th December at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna.

Tickets are available online at www.pumphouse.co.nz

Performances

Wed 2nd Dec to Sat 5th Dec 2020 at 8:00 pm

Sunday 6th Dec 2020 at 4:00 pm

Ticket Prices

Adult $27, Senior $24, Student $24, Group 6+ $24

No Booking Fees

How to Book

Book online at pumphouse.co.nz or call 09 489 8360

Door Sales subject to availability from one hour prior to each performance.

Performers

Ayesha Heble

Bess Brookes

Ciara Moynihan

Emma Hilton

Francesca Browne

Gemishka Chetty

Jade Du Preez

Jenn Onyeiwu

Lauren Middleton

Monique Rabie

Rhiannon Hadlow

Shannon Quinn

Tracey Bohua Cui

Creative Team

Direction – Meg Andrews

Stage Manager – Mags Delaney

Lighting Design – Julia Rutherford

Costume Design – Aria Harrison-Sparke

Vocal Coach – Mark Wilson

Producer – James Bell / Foolish Wit Theatre

