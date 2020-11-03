The Pacific Cooperation Foundation Warmly Welcomes Foreign Ministers Mahuta And Aupito

Press Release – Pacific Cooperation Foundation

The Pacific Co-operation Foundation (PCF) extends its warm congratulations to the newly announced Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister Aupito William Sio.

“PCF Board Chair and Acting Chief Executive Fiso John Fiso said, “We very much look forward to working closely with Ministers Mahuta and Aupito on our shared priorities for the Pacific region and also with Ministers Damien O’Connor and Phil Twyford who hold important trade and export growth portfolios.”

“We also want to welcome the strong contingent of 11 Pacific MPs, with possibly more depending on the special count, who will form this 53rd Parliament, with three of these, Aupito William Sio,Carmel Sepuloni, and Poto Williams, taking on new Ministerial portfolios.

“As the leading and trusted voice for the Pacific, the PCF is committed to supporting the Pacific region in the numerous challenges it is facing at the moment whilst also making the very most of the enormous opportunities that exist, and are yet to be tapped into.

“With the PCF’s refreshed strategy, in addition to its newly appointed board and recently established Wellington based office, the PCF is looking forward to working more closely with the diplomatic corps and Government than ever before, so that together, we can all step up our advocacy for the Pacific region at this important time.

“New Zealand has long been considered a close friend and supporter of the Pacific region and for a country of our size, we do proportionately more for and with the Pacific than any other country on earth. And this is a demonstration of the close friendship and bonds that we share.

“We are incredibly pleased with the combination of leadership, expertise and passion that Ministers Mahuta and Aupito will bring to this incredibly important portfolio and we look forward to working closely with you.

“These appointments are a powerful blend at this pivotal time, that will strengthen New Zealand’s Maori and Pacific connections, and we are very pleased both incoming Foreign Ministers are strongly supportive of progressing the work of the Pacific Reset, taking over the mantle from the previous Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Rt Hon Winston Peters and his Under-Secretary, Fletcher Tabuteau,” Fiso John Fiso said.

ABOUT THE PACIFIC COOPERATION FOUNDATION

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation (PCF), based in Auckland and Wellington New Zealand, is a non-governmental organisation funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, that was established in 2002 with a mission to benefit the peoples of the Pacific Islands and New Zealand by increasing cooperation and understanding.

Our vision is to promote connected, informed, and enabled communities in the Pacific region.

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation’s Patron is Her Excellency the Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, and Fiso John Fiso (ONZM) was appointed Chair of the PCF Board in July 2020.

