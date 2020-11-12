The Big Bike Film Night – Double Delight Coming To A Screen Near You

Press Release – Big Bike Film Night

After a successful year showcasing the best cycling short films to audiences around the country, the Big Bike Film Night is bringing a BMX ‘Double Feature’ to Cinema viewers in select locations across NZ from late November 2020.

The ‘Double Feature’ films ‘Revolution Day: The chase for the Biggest Trick in Action Sports History’ and ‘The Source Park’ showcase motivated individuals that have the devotion and resolution to push boundaries in order to follow their passion, and dreaming BIG.

“The context of these films may be BMX themed, but they are much more than that, they are about believing in yourself and following your passion” says Brett Cotter, the Big Bike Film Night’s Curator. “Side by side, these documentary films have standout values, outstanding cinematic qualities, and inspiring stories; what more could we want in these trying times. Doing a ‘Double Feature’ in a pandemic may seem insane but hey, when have I ever done things the normal way.”

‘Revolution Day: The chase for the Biggest Trick in Action Sports History’ catapulted Taupō based BMX rider Jed Mildon into global stardom in 2015. This film chronicles Jed Mildon and his American rival James Foster’s quest to become the first ever to complete a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike. As would be expected, the nine-month project took a heavy toll on both riders’ bodies and landing a fourth proved to be a bigger project than anyone involved had expected.

Cotter says “Its been 5 years since Jed accomplished this incredible milestone, and I’m absolutely over the moon about being able to showcase this film. This is a phenomenal documentary, one that needs to celebrated, and I wanted to acknowledge this achievement by showing it on the BIG screen”.

‘The Source Park’ captures the motivation, the devotion, and the true passion of two brothers Marc and Richard Moore who started a BMX shop in the coastal town of Hastings, England in 2003. Through dedication, they grow ‘The Source’ into a true family business and ultimately England’s largest mail-order and on-line BMX retailer. Constructing quirky DIY projects over the years, they move on to face their biggest challenge – building the world’s largest underground BMX and skate park. This task is made even more complicated by the fact that the building is underneath the promenade of the Hastings seafront, in a space that dates back to the 1800’s and has laid derelict for the past eighteen years. With the help of old friends, family and a hint of luck, can they pull it off?

The ‘Double Feature’ screenings commences in Hastings on Sunday 29th November and visits New Plymouth, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupō, Christchurch, Wellington, and finishes at Nelson on 10th December 2020.

For more information and tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz

