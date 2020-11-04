Tami Neilson’s ‘Brass, Strings… Sing’ Tour Next Week, Tickets Still Available

Press Release – Sandra Roberts

Canadian-born, New Zealand-based rockabilly, soul-swinging, fire belting dynamo Tami Neilson hits the road next week with her theatre tour BRASS, STRINGS … SING!

Rescheduled from June and September, the BRASS, STRINGS … SING! tour will see Tami light up stages in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland with special guest artists Troy Kingi (Auckland only), Nadia Reid and Delaney Davidson. A limited number of seats are still available for all shows via Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

With a voice straight from the golden age of soul, country and rockabilly music, Tami will be accompanied by an epic line-up of guests, a hot rockin’ band of rhythm and a 12-piece orchestra.

“I’m so excited to finally be taking this concert on the road,” says Tami. “Audiences have been so patient during these difficult times and I’d like to thank them for being incredibly loyal. We’re bringing them an extra-special show to celebrate the return of live music in NZ together. ”

Christchurch: November 11 Isaac Theatre Royal 7.30pm Ticketek

Wellington: November 13 Opera House 8pm Ticketmaster

Auckland: November 14 The Civic 8pm Ticketmaster

Previous media accolades come from both sides of the Atlantic, including Rolling Stone, which called her ‘a fire-breathing belter on her own terms’’ and the UK’s Guardian, which asserted that ‘’her powerhouse would still go boom!” This new album brings much personal and family history to the table.

Singing her heart out along endless roads and stages, from her days as a young girl in Canada touring with the Neilson Family Band, opening for the likes of Johnny Cash, to her full blossoming in New Zealand as a formidable talent in her own right, Tami Neilson has won the Tui Award for each of her past four albums.

Tami has written APRA’s Best Country Song 2020, “Hey, Bus Driver!” from her new album CHICKABOOM! with her brother and collaborator Jay Neilson. The award further cements her spot as one of New Zealand’s most energetic and diverse country musicians.

Tami adds this year’s award to an increasingly populated mantel, having previously won Best Country Album four times (2009, 2010, 2012, and 2015) as part of the New Zealand Music Awards, Best Female Artist at the New Zealand Country Music Awards in 2010, 2011 and 2014, and Best Country Music Song in 2014 for ‘Whiskey and Kisses’ with Delaney Davidson.

