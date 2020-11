Comments Off on Sudden Death In Albert Park

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Auckland Police have been attending a report of a sudden death in Albert Park since around 11.50am today.

At this stage Police are not treating the death as supsicious.

Police have cordoned off a small section of the park this afternoon and we will now be conducting further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

