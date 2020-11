Comments Off on Southern Motorway, Penrose, Auckland – Auckland City

Police are at the scene of a car vs motorcycle crash on the Southern Motorway ( State Highway 1), Penrose, Auckland.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just before the Mount Wellington off ramp at around 5:10pm.

One person has serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

