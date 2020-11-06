Southern Motorway – Bombay – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to incident involving a truck on fire on the Southern Motorway near Bombay.

All southbound lanes are currently impacted and there is a significant backlog of traffic.

Emergency services are working to clear one lane as quickly as possible, however motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

There are no reports of any injuries.

