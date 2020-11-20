Sky Tower Turns Red For Firefighters

Press Release – SKYCITY

In honour of the fundraising efforts of firefighters across the country, the Sky Tower will be lit red tonight and tomorrow for the annual Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge.

SkyCity has proudly partnered with Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand for the past 16 years, during which time more than $8 million has been raised to support patients and their families living with blood cancers and related blood conditions.

Tomorrow, after months of finding new and inventive ways to train amidst COVID-19, more than 420 firefighters will climb the 1,103 steps of the Sky Tower, each carrying 25kg of equipment and photographs of the cancer patients and families they are supporting to keep them motivated throughout the challenging race.

It is the only Firefighter stair challenge that’s been able to go ahead this year, with many other countries being forced to hold their events virtually.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

