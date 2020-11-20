School Sustainability Projects To Help Boost Regional Economies

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Forty one schools from the Far North to Southland will receive funding for projects that will reduce schools’ emissions and save them money, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

This is the second round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund, and work will begin immediately. The first round announced in April supported projects at 53 schools.

Chris Hipkins said the Government is accelerating investment where projects can begin straight away to support local jobs.

“A total investment of around $2.5 million has been allocated to the successful schools in this round, for a total of $5 million across both rounds of the Fund,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These initiatives will reduce carbon emissions and costs for schools across the country.

“For example, at Ladbrooks School* in Halswell, has installed new LED Lighting system, new low-flow tap fittings, a heat pump system to replace old electric hot water cylinders, and more efficient heat pumps to replace electric fan and panel heaters with the Fund.

“At Randwick School* in Lower Hutt where 48 solar panels are being installed, it’s estimated that it will save the school more than $2600 in the first year they’re installed. We expect the school to save more than $65,000 over 25 years. Another example is replacing coal with a wood chip or wood pellet boiler which will typically reduce carbon emissions by more than 95%.

“I’m really impressed to see the variety of projects being funded. As we saw in Round One, solar panels and boiler replacement projects are popular. But we’ve seen plenty of other innovations funded, including rainwater collection, water conservation initiatives, composting and recycling alternatives.

“It was great to see that one of New Zealand’s most isolated schools has been supported through the Fund. Halfmoon Bay School on Rakiura/Stewart Island are installing a series of solar panels and battery storage, which will reduce their dependence on diesel.

“I’d also expect these projects to help build business confidence by providing a pipeline of work for local suppliers and contractors, such as plumbers, gasfitters, electricians and builders,” Chris Hipkins said.

A list of the successful schools in Round Two, as well as information about their projects can be viewed below. Projects at 94 schools have been supported through the Fund across both rounds, and more information about the Fund and a list of schools is available here.

*Ladbrooks School in Halswell and Randwick School in Lower Hutt received funding from the first round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund.

School Name Territorial Authority Project Funded Baverstock Oaks School Auckland – Howick Multiple Projects Bayswater School Auckland – Devonport-Takapuna Boiler Replacement Beach Haven School Auckland – Kaipatiki Rainwater Tanks Carew Peel Forest School Ashburton District Solar Project Duntroon School Waitaki District Solar Project Edendale School (Auckland) Auckland – Albert-Eden Boiler Replacement Edgecumbe College Whakatane District Boiler Replacement Foxton Beach School Horowhenua District Boiler Replacement Freyberg Community School Auckland – Henderson-Massey Boiler Replacement Geraldine High School Timaru District LED Replacement Gisborne Boys’ High School Gisborne District LED Replacement Halcombe Primary School Manawatu District Solar Project Halfmoon Bay School Southland District Solar Project Hillside Primary School Southland District Solar Project Kimbolton School Manawatu District Composting/Recycling Initiative Matipo Road School Auckland – Henderson-Massey Multiple Projects Meadowbank School Auckland – Orakei LED Replacement Mercer School Waikato District Classroom Fireplace Replacement Motupipi School Tasman District Solar Project Ngatimoti School Tasman District Solar Project Onewhero Area School Waikato District LED Replacement Oturu School Far North District Composting/Recycling Initiative Owairaka District School Auckland – Albert-Eden Multiple Projects Peria School Far North District Solar Project Rai Valley Area School Marlborough District Solar Project Ruahine School Tararua District LED Replacement Sefton School Waimakariri District Solar Project Stratford Primary School Stratford District Composting/Recycling Initiative Tauranga Girls’ College Tauranga City Composting/Recycling Initiative TKK Motuhake o Tawhiuau Whakatane District Boiler Replacement TKKM o Tamaki Nui A Rua Tararua District Rainwater Tanks Tomarata School Auckland – Rodney Composting/Recycling Initiative Waiau School Hurunui District Solar Project Waikino School Hauraki District Multiple Projects Waimate Main School Waimate District Solar Project Waituna Creek School Waimate District Solar Project Weedons School Selwyn District Solar Project Wesley Primary School Auckland – Puketapapa Multiple Projects Whakatane Intermediate Whakatane District Multiple Projects Whangaruru School Whangarei District Solar Project Woodbury School Timaru District LED Replacement

