School Sustainability Projects To Help Boost Regional Economies

November 20, 2020

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Forty one schools from the Far North to Southland will receive funding for projects that will reduce schools’ emissions and save them money, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

This is the second round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund, and work will begin immediately. The first round announced in April supported projects at 53 schools.

Chris Hipkins said the Government is accelerating investment where projects can begin straight away to support local jobs.

“A total investment of around $2.5 million has been allocated to the successful schools in this round, for a total of $5 million across both rounds of the Fund,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These initiatives will reduce carbon emissions and costs for schools across the country.

“For example, at Ladbrooks School* in Halswell, has installed new LED Lighting system, new low-flow tap fittings, a heat pump system to replace old electric hot water cylinders, and more efficient heat pumps to replace electric fan and panel heaters with the Fund.

“At Randwick School* in Lower Hutt where 48 solar panels are being installed, it’s estimated that it will save the school more than $2600 in the first year they’re installed. We expect the school to save more than $65,000 over 25 years. Another example is replacing coal with a wood chip or wood pellet boiler which will typically reduce carbon emissions by more than 95%.

“I’m really impressed to see the variety of projects being funded. As we saw in Round One, solar panels and boiler replacement projects are popular. But we’ve seen plenty of other innovations funded, including rainwater collection, water conservation initiatives, composting and recycling alternatives.

“It was great to see that one of New Zealand’s most isolated schools has been supported through the Fund. Halfmoon Bay School on Rakiura/Stewart Island are installing a series of solar panels and battery storage, which will reduce their dependence on diesel.

“I’d also expect these projects to help build business confidence by providing a pipeline of work for local suppliers and contractors, such as plumbers, gasfitters, electricians and builders,” Chris Hipkins said.

A list of the successful schools in Round Two, as well as information about their projects can be viewed below. Projects at 94 schools have been supported through the Fund across both rounds, and more information about the Fund and a list of schools is available here.

*Ladbrooks School in Halswell and Randwick School in Lower Hutt received funding from the first round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund.

School Name Territorial Authority Project Funded
Baverstock Oaks School Auckland – Howick Multiple Projects
Bayswater School Auckland – Devonport-Takapuna Boiler Replacement
Beach Haven School Auckland – Kaipatiki Rainwater Tanks
Carew Peel Forest School Ashburton District Solar Project
Duntroon School Waitaki District Solar Project
Edendale School (Auckland) Auckland – Albert-Eden Boiler Replacement
Edgecumbe College Whakatane District Boiler Replacement
Foxton Beach School Horowhenua District Boiler Replacement
Freyberg Community School Auckland – Henderson-Massey Boiler Replacement
Geraldine High School Timaru District LED Replacement
Gisborne Boys’ High School Gisborne District LED Replacement
Halcombe Primary School Manawatu District Solar Project
Halfmoon Bay School Southland District Solar Project
Hillside Primary School Southland District Solar Project
Kimbolton School Manawatu District Composting/Recycling Initiative
Matipo Road School Auckland – Henderson-Massey Multiple Projects
Meadowbank School Auckland – Orakei LED Replacement
Mercer School Waikato District Classroom Fireplace Replacement
Motupipi School Tasman District Solar Project
Ngatimoti School Tasman District Solar Project
Onewhero Area School Waikato District LED Replacement
Oturu School Far North District Composting/Recycling Initiative
Owairaka District School Auckland – Albert-Eden Multiple Projects
Peria School Far North District Solar Project
Rai Valley Area School Marlborough District Solar Project
Ruahine School Tararua District LED Replacement
Sefton School Waimakariri District Solar Project
Stratford Primary School Stratford District Composting/Recycling Initiative
Tauranga Girls’ College Tauranga City Composting/Recycling Initiative
TKK Motuhake o Tawhiuau Whakatane District Boiler Replacement
TKKM o Tamaki Nui A Rua Tararua District Rainwater Tanks
Tomarata School Auckland – Rodney Composting/Recycling Initiative
Waiau School Hurunui District Solar Project
Waikino School Hauraki District Multiple Projects
Waimate Main School Waimate District Solar Project
Waituna Creek School Waimate District Solar Project
Weedons School Selwyn District Solar Project
Wesley Primary School Auckland – Puketapapa Multiple Projects
Whakatane Intermediate Whakatane District Multiple Projects
Whangaruru School Whangarei District Solar Project
Woodbury School Timaru District LED Replacement

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 