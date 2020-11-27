Scania Moves National Parts Warehouse To Auckland

Press Release – Scania New Zealand



Scania team at new Wiri national parts warehouse

Scania New Zealand has relocated its national parts warehouse from Wellington to Auckland.

Scania Service Director Nick Allan, says there will be welcome benefits achieved by relocating the warehouse to Wiri.

“We are very pleased to be bringing such a strategic operation in-house with Scania. The national parts and inventory warehouse was previously managed by CablePrice, but by incorporating these logistics within our own operation it will undoubtedly add to efficiencies in servicing our expansive and vital dealer network.”

The warehouse inventory is made up of more than 170,000 individual parts representing nearly 9,000 unique line items with a combined retail value in excess of $31-million.

