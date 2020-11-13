Queenstown A Big Winner At The 2020 World Travel Awards

Press Release – Destination Queenstown

Queenstown, New Zealand (13 November 2020) Queenstown has scored significant wins at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards, winning three of the major awards in the Oceania section and four out of eight titles in the New Zealand section.

Queenstown has taken out the title of Oceania’s Leading City Destination beating out Auckland, Cairns, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Prominent Queenstown businesses have also had major wins at the 2020 event. Blanket Bay was named as Oceania’s Leading Boutique Resort and Millbrook Resort won Oceania’s Leading Hotel. In the New Zealand category Hilton Queenstown Resort and Spa was named New Zealand’s Leading Hotel, The Rees Hotel as New Zealand’s Leading Hotel Residences, Hulbert House New Zealand’s Leading Lodge and Millbrook Resort New Zealand’s Leading Resort.

Several Queenstown businesses were finalists in the awards including Lodge at The Hills, The Spire Hotel, Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa and Active Adventures in the Oceania section. Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel, Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa, and Rydges Lakeland Resort Queenstown were finalists in the New Zealand section.

Destination Queenstown interim chief executive Ann Lockhart says DQ is delighted that Queenstown has been recognised at the World Travel Awards.

“This award confirms what our community and those that we have welcomed to our town over the years already know very well – that Queenstown is a world class destination. After a tough 2020, winning these awards is something that Queenstown can be truly proud of. We hope that it inspires New Zealanders who haven’t yet been to Queenstown to visit us this summer and, of course, our Australian neighbours to visit us when they can”

Queenstown took out the title of Australasia’s Leading Destination in 2014 and 2016 and was nominated for Oceania’s Leading City Destination in 2019.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, and is now recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark in industry excellence.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url