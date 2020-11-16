Comments Off on Ponsonby Road Set To Become More People Friendly

Press Release – Auckland Transport

A safer and more vibrant Ponsonby Road is on the way.

Auckland Transport (AT) is working with the community to test people friendly spaces and safer ways to travel along Ponsonby Road.

This is part of several Innovating Streets projects across Auckland that will test quick, temporary changes to create safer, more vibrant, people friendly streets that are accessible for all.

Waitematā Local Board member Adriana Avendano Christie is excited about the project. “Ponsonby Road is the home of many creatives, designers and hospitality businesses. This is a fantastic opportunity for the street to reflect the liveliness of the community. Tactical urbanism is used around the world to create low-cost public activations that engage with people.”

Ponsonby Business Association General Manager, Viv Rosenberg says this will be great for both businesses and the community. “Ponsonby is a unique area full of vibrant people, culture and heart. The idea of adding in street furniture, more on-street dining and artwork for people to interact with and enjoy will just add to the colour of the area.

“We want as many people as possible to be part of Ponsonby Road and hope the changes will encourage them to visit by bike, foot or public transport.

“We have been assured by AT that any changes will look good and fit within the surroundings. What we do know is we can’t stay the same so temporary tests for future decisions is the most sensible approach.”

Adriana Avendano Christie says the exact locations on Ponsonby Road haven’t been chosen, it’s up to the community to decide. “Tell us where on Ponsonby Road needs some love, head to the Social Pinpoint page and have your say.

“The Social Pinpoint page allows you to put a pin on a map and provide location specific ideas and insights. It’s a chance to get your thinking hats on and get creative.”

Feedback on the location of the changes will be open until 6 December.

The changes will align with the Ponsonby Road Plan which was adopted by the Waitematā Local Board in 2014. The Ponsonby Road plan sets out to:

• Make Ponsonby more vibrant

• Make it safer and easier to travel on bike or foot

• Create more open space for people

• Reflect and protect Ponsonby’s unique history and culture

The project is part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovating Streets for People fund. Ideas will be developed over the coming months with temporary changes expected to be in place before mid-2021.

https://letschat.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/ponsonby-road-innovating-streets-for-people/

www.at.govt.nz/ponsonbyroad

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url