Police Monitoring Funeral Procession On Auckland’s North Shore

Police is aware of a large funeral procession involving gang members on Auckland’s North Shore today which has caused disruption to the local community.

The situation is being monitored by Eagle and by officers on the ground to ensure the safety of the public.

It is also being filmed and any offending will be followed up.

Police will continue to monitor activity throughout the day.

— Inspector Stefan McIntyre, Area Manager: Prevention, Waitematā East

