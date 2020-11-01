on One Week To Go To The Biggest Italian Party In Town!

Press Release – Festival Italiano

Festival Italiano: 8 November 2020, 11am – 5pm, Newmarket — FREE ENTRY

The popular Festival Italiano street event is back this Sunday 8 November, in Newmarket’s Osborne St, Kent St, Rialto Centre and Lumsden Green.

Italian restaurants like Baduzzi and Farina and food stalls selling every Italian delight, from cannoli to caciocavallo, will set up in the streets and inside Rialto Centre, together with a pop-up Italian bar and a market. As always there will be music, entertainment, and hundreds of goodies offered throughout the day!

This year the Italian community of Auckland will be even larger as we are officially welcoming Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli— keep an eye on our website and social media for details, special appearances and special spot prizes!!

The bambini will enjoy a taste of Italian art and culture and all ages will learn about pasta making in Puglia, Ferrari engines, and perhaps a few words of Italian.

Not to be missed this year is our new Italian degustation table, promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Zealand, where you can try Grana Padano, Mortadella, Prosciutto di Parma and Finocchiona (a special salami made in Tuscany).

Sir John Kirwan, President of the Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland, the main player behind the Festival, commented: “2020 has been a challenging year and the members of Dante Alighieri Italian Society feel gratitude to be living in New Zealand, a country where we can now hold events like Festival Italiano.

“We are thinking about our families and friends in Italy and other countries, and we dedicate this day to them, hoping to be able to hug them again soon. So come and celebrate life with us, and be grateful together, Italian style!”

Festival Italiano is a not-for-profit event organised by the volunteers of the Dante Alighieri Society of Auckland in collaboration with Newmarket., with the generous support of the Waitematā Local Board and under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Wellington. The major corporate sponsor and partner for 2020 is Rialto Centre.

This year there will be changes to the event to adhere to new Ministry of Health and Auckland Council guidelines and to keep the public safe. Further updates will be published on our website and shared through our media and social channels.

